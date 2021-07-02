Spider-Man fans might be happy to hear this one.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted packing on the PDA Thursday while driving around Los Angeles in the former’s car. Paparazzi photos showed the co-stars locking lips while stopped a red light, fueling rumors that the Spider-Man co-stars are romantically involved. The actors have not publicly commented on the photos or the status of their relationship.

The kiss took place in the Silver Lake neighborhood, Page Six reports, and Holland was spotted with Zendaya and her mother, Claire Stoermer, that same day. The photos emerged about four years after fans began speculating that the actors, dubbed “Tomdaya,” were in a relationship. The two first met in 2016, when they were cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Shortly after the film’s July 2017 premiere, sources told People magazine Holland and Zendaya were a couple but chose to keep their romance under wraps.

“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” the insider claimed at the time. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another. They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

Since then, the two have been romantically linked to other people: Holland, 25, was rumored to be dating Olivia Bolton in 2019, while Zendaya, 24, was reportedly dating Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi up until early 2020.

Holland and Zendaya reportedly wrapped up production for Spider-Man: No Way Home back in March. The film is expected to hit theaters Dec. 17.