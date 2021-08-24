The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting bigger.

Sony and Marvel have just shared the highly-anticipated first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home after it was rumored to have leaked online over the weekend.

The trailer features Tom Holland’s Spider-Man dealing with the fallout of having his identity being revealed to the world by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. Also featured in the trailer is Doctor Strange, who’s played by Benedict Cumberbatch, accidentally blowing open the multiverse.

“We tampered with the stability of space-time,” Strange says in the clip. “The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.”

Alfred Molina’s Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock, who was in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, is also in the new trailer. What the teaser trailer doesn’t feature is other versions of Spider-Man. We’re also still waiting to get a glimpse of Jamie Foxx returning as Electro, something that was previously reported on as being a thing that audiences will get to see.

“You’ve waited long enough… I told you, you weren’t ready,” Tom Holland wrote on IG after the trailer was released.

Check out the official trailer for the movie up top.

Zendaya, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Wong, and Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin) are also set star in the upcoming flick.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is directed by Jon Watts, is scheduled to drop on December 17, 2021. Before it arrives, Marvel will drop off Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3 and the Chloé Zhao-directed Eternals on November 5.