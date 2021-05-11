Tom Cruise isn’t feeling apologetic about his December rant from the set of Mission: Impossible 7.

The rant, which made headlines after leaking late last year, was directed toward members of the crew who apparently didn’t take COVID-19 precautions seriously. But Cruise doesn’t regret calling them out on it.

“I said what I said,” Cruise told Empire Magazine in a new interview. “There was a lot at stake at that point. But it wasn’t my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people.”

The actor went on to share that filming was “never shut down again” and the crew is still back in action despite the outburst, which some claimed to be a publicity stunt, last year. “All those emotions were going through my mind,” Cruise said. “And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief… It was very emotional.”

In the rant, Cruise called out crew members who reportedly weren’t social-distancing, telling them that if he saw them do it again, they were “fucking gone.”

“And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too,” Tom said. “And you, don’t you ever fucking do it again. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cruise said he embarked on the “single most dangerous” stunt he’s ever done for the upcoming film, so it’s clear a lot was on the line in making this 7th installment happen.

Cruise’s new interview comes the same week the actor returned all three of his Golden Globe trophies to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over representation concerns, which you can read about here.