Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch is the latest Hollywood star to be publicly accused of sexual misconduct.

The allegations were detailed in a recent Los Angeles Times report, in which two women claimed to have witnessed and experienced the misconduct at Cloak & Dagger—a now-defunct Goth club in Los Angeles. Accuser Hannah Harding told the publication that Middleditch approached her and her girlfriend at the venue in 2019, and made “lewd sexual overtures.” Harding claimed she and her friend ultimately rebuffed the sexual advances; however, Middleditch refused to let up and eventually groped her. The alleged misconduct was witnessed by multiple patrons and club employees, including Cloak & Dagger’s operations manager, Kate Morgan.

Morgan told the Times she had alerted her bosses about Middleton’s behavior and asked for him to be banned; however, she said the club’s co-founders, Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson, didn’t seem too concerned and seemingly “dismissed” her concerns.

The Times obtained a DM message Middleditch purportedly sent to Harding after the alleged harassment. “Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you … I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster …” the message read. “I don’t expect you to want to be my friend or anything … I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable.”

Harding claimed she had witnessed Middleditch grope another woman at Cloak & Dagger shortly after her initial complaint. She said she reported the incident to the nightclub and received a response from Bravin about a week later.

“Adam called me ‘to make sure and get a second opinion on him’ because they didn’t trust my story in the first place,” Harding said. “They cared more about famous people at their club than women’s safety.”

Ten 10 women claimed Bravin and Patterson, who opened the club in 2015, had repeatedly ignored complaints of sexual misconduct from both patrons and employees. Peterson told the Times he and his team “dealt with every single issue brought to our attention.”

Middleditch has yet to publicly respond to the report.

Cloak & Dagger closed its doors in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Bravin and Peterson announced its permanent closure back in January, shortly after the Times had contacted them about the misconduct allegations.