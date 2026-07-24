Thomas Middleditch

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Thomas Middleditch
Pop Culture

'Silicon Valley' Star Thomas Middleditch Accused of Sexual Misconduct at L.A. Nightclub

The 39-year-old actor allegedly groped two women at a now-closed Los Angeles nightclub in 2019. No legal charges have been filed against him.

Joshua Espinoza1954 days ago
thomas middleditch
Pop Culture

'Silicon Valley' Actor Thomas Middleditch Credits Swinging With Saving His Marriage

The 'Silicon Valley' actor revealed that he and his wife are swingers in a new interview.

Alex Galbraith2506 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown godzilla
Pop Culture

Giant Beasts Battle It Out in the New Trailer for 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

The fight between these huge monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2787 days ago
Millie at Godzilla reveal.
Pop Culture

Here's the Dramatic First Trailer for 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

The movie is set to arrive next summer and will star Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Sally Hawkins, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Thomas Middleditch.

Joe Price2929 days ago
TJ Miller
Pop Culture

How 'Silicon Valley' Dealt With TJ Miller's Character Erlich Bachman in Season 5

The writers didn't hold back in the season five premiere of the HBO comedy.

Joe Price3046 days ago
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