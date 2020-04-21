Last Updated: April 21, 2019

When you’ve caught up on all of the blockbusters and award-winning TV, scared the heck out of yourself with all of the horror movies, and laughed yourself nearly to death with every comedy on Netflix, where do you turn? The answer is simple: the indie films selection.

Though the streaming platform is best known for its wide variety of TV selections, Netflix Originals, Oscar winners and, as previously mentioned, blockbusters, Netflix's indie section is also popping. The best part about the indie genre is that is includes so many different types of movies, in a different fashion than your typical Hollywood flick: you can have indie comedy, thriller, sci-fi, horror, drama, and romance movies.

Lately, indie films are getting more and more Oscar buzz, of course most recently with Barry Jenkins' queer coming-of-age drama Moonlight, which won Best Picture in 2017. These often low-budget films are just as high quality as a fully Hollywood picture, especially when it comes to storytelling and performances. So if you're looking to broaden your cinema horizons, look no further than the most popular streaming service. These are the best indie movies on Netflix.