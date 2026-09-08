Maggie Foucault Portrait

Maggie Foucault

Joined September 2015 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

woodshock

The Best Independent Movies on Netflix Right Now

From the A24 hidden gem 'Woodshock' to indie comedy 'Friends with Money' starring Jennifer Aniston, these are the best indie movies on Netflix right now.

Maggie Foucault1693 days ago

The 2015 Guide to Oscar Bait

Maggie Foucault3935 days ago
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In HBO's New Documentary, Tragedy Is Black and White

3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets is an essential watch.

Maggie Foucault3951 days ago

Preview Review: 'Concussion' and all the other “Meh” Trailers of the Week

'Concussion' is this week's standout trailer, unless 'Gods of Egypt' hits your so-bad-it's-good spot.

Maggie Foucault3954 days ago

The Tao of Justin Bobby

Homeboy brought combat boots to the beach, and a much-needed bad boy character to 'The Hills.' Now? A rock 'n' roll lifestyle (and a foot in the hairstyling game).

Maggie Foucault3963 days ago
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Preview Review: Tim Burton-Lite and the Other Most Ambiguous Trailers of the Week

Sally Field scams on a younger dude in the best trailer of the week.

Maggie Foucault3968 days ago
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Preview Review: 'By The Sea' and the Other Best Trailers of the Week

Brad & Angie stole the show in a solid week of trailers.

Maggie Foucault3975 days ago

Preview Review: 'Daddy’s Home' and Other (Mostly) Garbage Trailers of the Week

JLaw is the only redeemable thing about this week's trailers.

Maggie Foucault3982 days ago
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To Drink or Not To Drink With Mila Kunis

We sent our intern to Jim Beam's faux-'Sleep No More' featuring Mila Kunis.

Maggie Foucault3983 days ago

Preview Review: 'Triple 9,' Games of Hunger, and More Trailers From This Week

Check out the best movie previews from this week.

Maggie Foucault3997 days ago
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Preview Review: ‘The Angry Birds Movie’ and Other Best (and Worst) Movie Trailers of the Week

Hollywood decided to make an 'Angry Birds' movie smh.

Maggie Foucault4011 days ago

Preview Review: 'I Smile Back' and the Other Best Movie Trailers of the Week

Sarah Silverman in a v rare dramatic turn is one of the best trailers of the week.

Maggie Foucault4018 days ago
Not Available Lead

A Grip of Major Actresses Drop Bombs on Sexism in Hollywood

Julianne Moore, Ellen Page, Anne Hathaway, and more speak out.

Maggie Foucault4025 days ago

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