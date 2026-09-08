Maggie Foucault
Latest Stories
The Best Independent Movies on Netflix Right Now
From the A24 hidden gem 'Woodshock' to indie comedy 'Friends with Money' starring Jennifer Aniston, these are the best indie movies on Netflix right now.
In HBO's New Documentary, Tragedy Is Black and White
3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets is an essential watch.
Preview Review: 'Concussion' and all the other “Meh” Trailers of the Week
'Concussion' is this week's standout trailer, unless 'Gods of Egypt' hits your so-bad-it's-good spot.
The Tao of Justin Bobby
Homeboy brought combat boots to the beach, and a much-needed bad boy character to 'The Hills.' Now? A rock 'n' roll lifestyle (and a foot in the hairstyling game).
Preview Review: Tim Burton-Lite and the Other Most Ambiguous Trailers of the Week
Sally Field scams on a younger dude in the best trailer of the week.
Preview Review: 'By The Sea' and the Other Best Trailers of the Week
Brad & Angie stole the show in a solid week of trailers.
Preview Review: 'Daddy’s Home' and Other (Mostly) Garbage Trailers of the Week
JLaw is the only redeemable thing about this week's trailers.
To Drink or Not To Drink With Mila Kunis
We sent our intern to Jim Beam's faux-'Sleep No More' featuring Mila Kunis.
Preview Review: 'Triple 9,' Games of Hunger, and More Trailers From This Week
Check out the best movie previews from this week.
Preview Review: ‘The Angry Birds Movie’ and Other Best (and Worst) Movie Trailers of the Week
Hollywood decided to make an 'Angry Birds' movie smh.
Preview Review: 'I Smile Back' and the Other Best Movie Trailers of the Week
Sarah Silverman in a v rare dramatic turn is one of the best trailers of the week.
A Grip of Major Actresses Drop Bombs on Sexism in Hollywood
Julianne Moore, Ellen Page, Anne Hathaway, and more speak out.