Tessa Thompson was spotted kissing Australian model Zac Stenmark on Sunday, which was the same day PDA photos with pop Rita Ora and Taika Waititi went viral.

The original PDA images, first captured by the Daily Mail, initially went viral earlier this week, but Stenmark actually appeared in a few of them as he hung out next to the famous trio.

The new images, obtained by Page Six, show the duo in the same outfits they were spotted in initially, as the 29-year-old and the 37-year-old actress share a kiss on a Sydney, Australia sidewalk. Thompsom is in town filming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Stenmark and his twin brother Jordan share a joint Instagram page, which boasts nearly 200,000 followers. They’re both repped by IMG Models and WME Worldwide and have appeared in V Magazine.

The images of Thompson alongside Waititi and Ora went viral as the 45-year-old director is spotted snuggling up with the actress and 30-year-old pop star, whom he is rumored to be dating. Fans aren’t entirely sure if the embrace was a romantic one, but they seem to be leaning toward it.

A source previously told the Sun that Ora and Taika have “been a couple since early March but kept things low key,” while “all their friends know about the relationship—they’re really into each other.”