HBO has released the trailer for its forthcoming docuseries Allen v. Farrow, which explores the story behind Dylan Farrow’s sexual abuse allegations against her father, Woody Allen.

The four-part investigative series collects home movies, court documents, police evidence, and previously unreleased audio tapes focused on the decades-old accusations, which Farrow originally made in 1992 when she was 7 years old. Allen v. Farrow also tracks the abuse allegations, the ensuing custody trial, the revelation of Allen’s relationship with ex-girlfriend Mia Farrow’s daughter Soon-Yi Previn, and the impact these events had on the family in the following years.

With exclusive interviews from Mia, Dylan, her brother Ronan Farrow, family friend and singer Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts, and additional eyewitnesses, the docuseries takes a look at Allen’s personal life as well as spotlighting his work as a filmmaker. We’ll also see an in-depth look at his relationship with Mia, with whom he made 13 films over a 10-year span.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was shot in secret, similarly to HBO’s Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, which was made covertly and only announced days before its Sundance premiere in 2019.

The first episode of Allen v. Farrow will debut on Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET with new episodes airing the following Sundays at the same time. It will also be available for streaming on HBO Max. Watch the teaser trailer at the top.