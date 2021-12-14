The big multiversal Spidey link-up is almost upon us. As fans anxiously anticipate the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, hitting theaters Dec. 17, the official trailer for the third installment of Peter Parker’s MCU story revealed that he’s going to be going up against some series enemies. It’s now confirmed that Tom Holland’s Parker will be facing classic Sinister Six villains from previous Spider-Man films including Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, Electro, the Lizard, and Sandman in what looks like a giant royal rumble atop the Statue of Liberty that is being suited with Captain America’s shield.

With that news, the Spider-verse is that much closer to being blown wide open, and thus begs the question, who are the strongest villains that the three Spider-Men have faced across each of their respective films? Each Spider-Man movie has presented its iteration of Peter Parker with a unique set of challenges to help them become better heroes. From Andrew Garfield’s spidey battling the Lizard in the first Amazing Spider-Man film and learning he was really his mentor to Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man having to face his first real foe, The Vulture, who would end up being his love-interests father, each villain brought something different to the table.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home webbing some of these villains together in one massive multiversal battle royal, we decided to look back and rank every villain that a cinematic version of Spider-Man has faced across Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland’s run as the hero. [Disclaimer: To be considered, the villain had to be one of the central antagonists of a Spider-Man film, so Sony’s Venom or J. Jonah Jameson don’t count.]