Saturday Night Live cast members won’t have to act alongside controversial host Elon Musk if they don’t want to, Page Six reports.

“Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to do it,” a source told Page Six. “[SNL boss] Lorne Michaels won’t ever make them do anything they don’t want to do.”

Last week, NBC announced that the SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO will debut as host of SNL on May 8. Alongside Musk, Miley Cyrus will make her sixth appearance on the NBC series as the musical guest.

Although no cast members have pulled out of the show just yet, a few have taken to social media to criticize the controversial host.

Writer Andrew Dismukes took Instagram to take a shot at the tech billionaire: “Only CEO I want to do a sketch with is Cher-E Oteri,” over a photo of “SNL” alum Cheri Oteri.

After Musk tweeted, “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” cast member Bowen Yang responded via his Instagram story: “What the f–k does this even mean?”

Additionally, Aidy Bryant appeared to criticize Musk this week, as the 33-year-old cast member reposted a tweet by Bernie Sanders that called it a “moral obscenity” that “the 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people.”

Although it will be Musk’s first appearance on the late night sketch show, the chief engineer of SpaceX is no stranger to show business. Musk, who’s known for his off-kilter humor and sharp wit on social media, has cemented his acting cops with cameos in Iron Man 2, The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory, and Young Sheldon.