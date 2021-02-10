Shia LaBeouf and his talent agency CAA have parted ways, Variety reports. The outlet reports that the actor has also entered inpatient care and has been there for over five weeks.

The latest news comes on the heels of LaBeouf’s abuse lawsuit, which was filed against the actor by his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs. Stylist Carolyn Pho, who also previously dated LaBeouf, also accused the actor of abuse in the lawsuit. Variety, citing two people who are close to the situation, also clarified that LaBeouf was not fired by CAA. Variety writes that “the actor made the decision to take a break from acting, so that he could solely focus on his recovery and get the help he has admitted he needs.” The talent agency has not been working for LaBeouf for around a month.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” LaBeouf said in response to the abuse allegations, per the New York Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”