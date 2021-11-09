Shailene Woodley came to the defense of her fiancée Aaron Rodgers on social media, shutting down those who believe Rodgers violated his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Photos of a man loosely resembling Rodgers were published by the Daily Mail on Tuesday morning as the publication claimed Rodgers was seen out and about in Los Angeles despite being unvaccinated and testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

It wasn’t long before the photos, which quickly made the rounds online, were debunked. “If you’ve seen the alleged photos of Aaron [Rodgers] in California on Monday, breaking COVID quarantine, it’s NOT HIM,” wrote @ProFootballTalk on Twitter. “He was in Green Bay yesterday, and he’s in Green Bay this morning.”

Woodley hopped on Instagram and not only clapped back at the photos but implied that the random man pictured had a small member. “Literally ya’ll need to calm the fuck down,” the actress wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random fucking men on the streets of LA and saying it’s him,” Woodley wrote alongside the rumor-sparking photos.

“I know Aaron’s body VERY well,” the actress/activist wrote. “First off his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger. Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and shitty media, it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the fucking planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. (go ahead, zoom in).”

She targeted the guy’s vehicle in the process, writing “also cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this.”

The response comes after Shailene’s beau made headlines after testing positive for COVID-19 and confirming that he was unvaccinated. As a result of the NFL’s protocols, Rodgers wasn’t allowed to play for the Packers’ during their Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which the Packers lost 13-7.

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he “didn’t lie” when he told media officials that he was “immunized,” and added that he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines, hence his hesitancy. He also added that he didn’t trust the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because he “had heard of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J.”

Shailene Woodley has not confirmed if she is vaccinated.