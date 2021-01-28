Seth Rogen announced Wednesday that he's releasing his first book, which will be titled Yearbook, in May.

Rogen describes Yearbook as a "collection of true stories that I desperately hope are just funny at worst, and life-changingly amazing at best." His book will touch upon his experiences as a teenager doing stand-up, and delve into his interactions with people in Hollywood which "will create a wildly awkward conversation for me at a party one day." Yearbook also contains, as Seth puts it, "way more stories about doing drugs than my mother would like," which leads us to the book's press release, which was written by his own mom, Sandy.

From criticizing the aforementioned plethora of stories about drug use to craftily bringing up how she wishes he called her more, Sandy's statement is hilarious, delightful, but also something definitely written by a parent.

"At first I was worried that Seth was writing a book, because I was like, 'Oh no! What's he gonna say?!," Sandy said, per EW. "I was actually scared to even read it. But I'm very happy I did. It's not really a memoir, like I thought it might be. I guess it's more of a bunch of funny stories? Does that make sense?"

"If I'm being honest, I really wish there wasn't so much drug talk," she continued. "Why does he need all that? It's like 'We get it!' And some of the stories? I mean, they're entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me! Overall, I think it's more sweet and funny than anything, so I like it, and I'm glad he wrote it, but I'd be even more glad if he called me more."

You can pre-order Yearbook here.