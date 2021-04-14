Serena Williams has secured a first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

Deadline reports the world class athlete will work with the company to create both scripted and unscripted content, including a biographical docu-series centered on her professional and personal life. The as-of-yet-titled project will be produced by the streaming giant alongside Plum Pictures, and Goalhanger Films. Williams will co-executive produce the series with Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios — they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience,” Williams said in a statement. “I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.”

The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion expanded on the deal during Vanity Fair’s inaugural Cocktail Hour, Live! event with Michael B. Jordan. Williams told the Just Mercy star she wanted to deliver feel-good projects and bring “really special stories to film and to people’s homes.” She then asked Jordan, who has a slew of production credits under his belt, if he had any tips to help her with the new venture. Jordan gave some simple, but solid, advice.

“Build a really strong team around you,” he said. “When you start to assemble that core group, they have to be a reflection of you and your taste and the things that you like. Be fearless.”

Stay tuned as more information about William’s first-look deal becomes available.