Ahead of its premiere next month, Starz just debuted the first trailer for the new Power spin-off series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

The trailer gives fans a closer look at a younger version of Kanan Stark, who was portrayed by 50 Cent in the original Power series. Set in 1991 Queens, the prequel series promises to show the struggles Kanan faced as a 15-year-old teen. Mekai Curtis takes on the role this time around, while the cast also includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Joey Badass, and Malcolm Mays among others.

With its first season, the spin-off focuses on the arching theme of “You reap what you sow.” Executive produced by 50 Cent and Courtney A. Kemp, Raising Kanan is set to debut on Starz Sunday, July 18.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month, Curtis offered some further insight into how 15-year-old Kanan differs from how he appeared in Power. “Where you’re going to find Kanan when we catch up with him in Book III in terms of his overall mindset is he’s a 15-year-old kid trying to figure out who he is in life,” he explained. “He’s trying to figure out how to move and adjust and be there for his family while also being there for himself. So that’s a lot of what you’ll get to see Kanan go through and struggle with in this first season.”

Watch the trailer up top.