Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been floating the idea of running for president for years, and it looks like he has the people’s backing.

A new poll from Pipslay reveals that at least 46 percent of Americans would support his presidential campaign. Broken down, the poll found that 29 percent would support both Johnson running for president and Matthew McConaughey running for Texas governor, with another 17 percent solely advocating for Johnson’s run.

Johnson has indicated several times since 2016 that he is thinking about a 2024 candidacy. Most recently, he discussed the possibility with USA Today in February 2021: “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” the former professional wrestler said. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people...So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Prior to that, he told GQ in 2016 that the position seemed “alluring.” In 2017, he told Ellen DeGeneres that he was “seriously” considering launching a campaign, and a year later, he told Stephen Colbert that he was “absolutely” thinking about running for the 2024 or 2028 elections.

Johnson is a registered independent and endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election. He’s previously said while he didn’t vote in the 2016 election, he voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

Pipslay’s poll also showed 30 percent support for Angelina Jolie as a possible president, 27 percent for Oprah Winfrey, and 22 percent for Tom Hanks. A total of 63 percent said that celebrities would “make good politicians” if they had “political aptitude” or “the right team in place.” The consumer research platform conducted the survey online between April 2 to 4, among 30,138 adults.