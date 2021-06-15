Since childhood, Paris Jackson has been under the microscope, which has led to her enduring anxiety, PTSD, and trauma for years.

She discussed her mental health issues in an intimate sit down with Red Table Talk co-host Willow Smith. “I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included,” Jackson said of the effect the paparazzi has had on her, per Billboard. “I’ll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jackson said her sexuality has placed a strain on her relationship with some of her family. But her brothers Prince and Prince Michael II, and family friend Omer Bhatti have been “super-supportive” of her bisexuality, adding that Prince even joined an LGBTQ+ club at school. “Not a lot of people can say they have siblings that support them like that,” she noted.

Smith and Jackson also discussed their first time meeting on the set of Jada Pinkett Smith’s TV show Hawthorne, where they found common ground in growing up in the public eye.

Jackson is a musician herself, and released her debut solo album Wilted back in November. Her episode of Red Table Talk airs on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.