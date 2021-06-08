Though it sounds like it remains a very real possibility, Owen Wilson is advising people to pump the brakes on the idea that a sequel to Wedding Crashers is a sure thing. Previous/recent reports say that the original cast, including: Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, and Isla Fisher, are all on board for a follow-up to the 2005 hit. Furthermore, said follow-up would be on HBO Max, and it was claimed that production is slated to begin this summer.

Those are all very specific details that could lead a reader to believe it’s a guarantee.

But, as part of an interview he did with Variety to hype the upcoming Disney+ series Loki, Wilson made it clear that the sequel is simply in the early planning stages.

“Some people are saying that you guys are going to be going in August, and that’s not right,” Wilson told the outlet.

He added that Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin “has been working on something,” and that he and Vaughn had talked, but that there’s little more to report on.

In previous news regarding a second Wedding Crashers, Isla Fisher said on The Today Show back in 2016 that “apparently there’s some talk of it” in response to her questioner asking if Wedding Crashers 2 was a “done deal.” Then, as now, that seems noncommittal, but the point is the idea’s been there for awhile.

The original was a big hit, earning nearly $290 million against a $40 million budget.

“If we all agree that we have a good idea, then we’re trying to make something good,” Wilson added. “But it’s sort of figuring out what that idea would be and if we think we could do something worthwhile.”

File under: Something to refresh, on occasion, if you’re interested.