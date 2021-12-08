Nick Cannon shared a message of gratitude in wake of his family’s loss.

During the latest episode of his eponymous talk show, the 41-year-old entertainer took some time to thank all the fans who showed him support following the death of his infant son. Cannon announced the tragedy during Tuesday’s episode, revealing the child, five-month-old Zen Scott Cannon, had died from a brain tumor.

“People keep asking me how I’m doing. I say, ‘I’m vertical, I’m standing,’ and you know, that’s a good start,” Cannon said. “A lot of people may be tuning and didn’t see what happened yesterday on the show: I had the opportunity to celebrate the life of my youngest son, Zen Scott Cannon, who transitioned over the weekend. And you know what, yesterday—I’ma be honest, y’all—yesterday was a little easier than today. Because yesterday I was so laser-focused and then even numb, you know what I mean? [...] Today, I’ma little torn, I’m a little confused, because it’s a hurting thing; I’m grieving, I feel guilty.”

Cannon said he kept his son’s health issues private out of respect for the child’s mother, Alyssa Scott, and everyone else in their family. He went on to say that he isn’t “used” to all the affection and support he’s been receiving since announcing his loss, but is appreciative, nonetheless.

“It’s brand new to me, so I’m dealing with it, so thank you. That’s all I can say, ” he continued. “… I’m not used to all this hugging and, ‘You OK?’ I’m fine! But, of course, everyone knows I’m not fine, but you guys are making me feel better … It’s just been an outpouring of love that is really unexpected. I didn’t expect it from all over the world I really can’t thank you guys enough.”

Cannon also dedicated the “Pic of the Day” segment to Zen and Alyssa Scott, whom he thanked for demonstrating so much strength during the tragedy.

“I just wanted to take this time out to just talk about the strength this person possesses. I apologize for so many things. I just know if there’s any weight or anything that I’ve caused ... I’m not gonna get everything right, this process is difficult for the both of us. I thank you for being that strength, and being that rock,” he said. “Love to Alyssa, love to her extended family, and love to each and every mother that has ever had to lose a child had to deal with a child with special needs. I watched her growth. Mothers are superheroes at every aspect, and I want to just take this time out to say she is doing well but continue to pray for her, continue to pray for our entire family. And we’re gonna get through it.”