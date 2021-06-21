It’s a pretty big Father’s Day for Nick Cannon.

The Wild ‘n Out star and father of six is expecting his seventh child, according to model Alyssa Scott.

Scott took to her Instagram Stories Sunday to share her baby bump in all its glory—alongside a picture of a man who appears to be Cannon (with his head turned) holding her belly on a beach. As Us Weekly points out, the man’s tattoos are a clear indication that it is in fact Cannon.

The caption reads “celebrating you today” alongside a heart, in honor of Father’s Day. As Entertainment Tonight reports, Scott, who also has appeared on Wild ‘n Out, first shared her baby’s name—Zen S. Cannon—in a since-deleted post last month, so rumors have been circulating about Cannon expecting another child this year.

After the announcement of his twin boys Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa less than a week ago, his reported child with Scott will be Nick’s fourth baby in a year. So the holiday likely holds some extra weight for the big-time dad.

Cannon’s kids include Zion and Zillion, Monroe and Moroccan Scott with Mariah Carey and Golden “Sagon” and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.