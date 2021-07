Congratulations are in order. Weeks after initially teasing her pregnancy, and hinting at Nick Cannon being the father of her baby, model Alyssa Scott has announced the birth of her baby boy.

“I will love you for eternity,” Scott wrote alongside two photos of her holding her baby, who she said was born on June 23. On her Instagram Stories, she appeared to reveal that her son’s name is Zen. She previously revealed the name, and the last name “Cannon,” last month in a since-deleted Instagram post.