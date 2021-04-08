Netflix has secured the streaming rights for Sony’s film output starting in 2022 as part of a massive multi-year deal.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Sony inked the exclusive first pay window licensing deal in the U.S., allowing Netflix first pay window rights to all Sony Pictures films after releasing theatrically and on home entertainment/VOD. This gives Netflix access to license Sony’s library, including the Columbia Pictures catalogue, and will allow Netflix to be the first service to offer streaming options for Sony’s theatrically released films going forward.

That means Morbius, Uncharted, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will make their streaming debuts on Netflix following their theatrical windows and home releases in 2022. Various Marvel co-productions will be part of the deal, although sequels to Venom and Spider-Man: Far From Home are set for 2021 release and not included. Sony and Netflix previously signed a similiar output deal for Sony Pictures Animation in 2014.

“At Sony Pictures, we produce some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative, original films in the industry. This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audiences and deliver the very best in entertainment," said Sony's president of worldwide distribution Keith Le Goy.

It’s worth pointing out that Sony does not have its own widely accessible dedicated streaming service, and this deal could indicate there’s no rush to change that any time soon. Earlier this week, however, Sony unveiled Bravia Core, a service that offers films in up to 4K UHD quality for Bravia XR TV sets. The service is included with every Bravia XR model and works more like a VOD experience in that users exchange movie credits to watch films.