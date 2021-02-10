If you grew up in the early 2000s, odds are that Tracy Beaker and her friends and adversaries at "the dumping ground" played a massive role in your childhood.

The Story Of Tracy Beaker, which followed the lighthearted but often bittersweet adventures of Tracy and her pals at a foster home, officially went off the air in 2005, before returning for a brief, three-series stint called Tracy Beaker Returns in 2010 and a spin-off called The Dumping Ground, although star Dani Harmer didn't appear in the latter. Now, however, it's been announced that the character, based on the equally-loved series of books written by Jacqueline Wilson in the '90s, is making one more return, this time as an adult.

The three-part mini-series, My Mum Tracy Beaker, is due to air on CBBC this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (February 12-14) with Dani Harmer reprising her role as Tracy along with returning actors Montanna Thompson as her nemesis Justine Littlewood, Lisa Coleman as her long-suffering adoptive mother Cam Lawson, and Ruth Gemmell as Tracy's biological mother.

Naturally, the internet went a little nuts over the new trailer and the timeline's been flooded with memes ever since.