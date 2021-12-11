After reports emerged of a woman pulling a gun on DJ Akademiks during a recent episode of the Fresh & Fit podcast, the model—Whitney LeDawn—now says it never happened.

LeDawn appeared on the show this week alongside Akademiks and several other models, and at one point, the conversation turned to the model calling herself a “child of God.”

After Ak said he wanted to “know if God would approve” of her having a child out of wedlock, things became heated, and only escalated further when LeDawn called out Ak for the sin of “obesity.”

Ak later said if he’d been upset with her comments, he’d get a friend to “beat the breaks off [her] head,” per HotNewHipHop. ​​​​

Akademiks then claimed he “didn’t know what shorty was reaching for in her bag” during the show, which was characterized by some as him insinuating she had a weapon of sorts, but LeDawn is now clarifying she did not pull a weapon.

Speaking with TMZ, she said she believes she was brought on the show to be mocked, and that Ak told her to “reach for” the gun and “try it,” but that she kept her weapon concealed.

“They did all that for ratings. … I keep my gun with me at all times but I never once pulled it out. They just took that and ran with it,” LeDawn said in a video. “If it would have happened, everything was recorded, you would’ve seen it. I was just gathering my things. I had liquor bottles and I was putting them into my bag, and I was just trying to leave.”

Check out the episode up above, which Ak captioned on YouTube as “DJ Akademiks goes in on a girl, she gets mad and pulls the Blicky on the Whole Fresh and Fit.”