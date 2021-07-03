A decade removed from starring in the first two Transformers films, Megan Fox hasn’t ruled out appearing in another blockbuster series.

During a recent interview with the Washington Post, Fox discussed her long-term career aspirations, including taking on roles that are “challenging” and “fun” but unconventional.

Among her career goals, the 35-year-old actress expressed her desire to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe, explaining that she loved comic books and graphic novels growing up.

“I want to grow into myself as an actor,” Fox told the Post. “I feel like I spent a lot of years not doing that because I sort of checked out from Hollywood. Now I’m ready to grow into myself.”

If Fox were to end up getting a role in the MCU or DCEU, it wouldn’t be the first time that she’s starred in a movie adaptation of a comic character. In 2010, she played Lilah in Jonah Hex, based on the DC character.

This year, Fox has a packed slate of acting credits, including the lead role in the horror-thriller “Till Death,” which hits theatres July 2; the crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” which also stars her now-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, due out July 23; and Brian Petsos’ forthcoming directorial debut “Big Gold Brick.”

Fox’s comments arrive less than a month after the MCU added two new actresses to its talented roster: The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil, who has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series; and Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, who will make her MCU debut in Marvel’s forthcoming original series, Secret Invasion.