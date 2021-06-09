Midnight in the Switchgrass, Randall Emmett’s directorial debut and a key element in Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship story, was teased to fans on Wednesday with the release of a new trailer.

In the new clip, shared by the Megan x MGK experts over at Entertainment Tonight, viewers are given an introduction to the world Fox will inhabit as FBI agent Rebecca Lombardi. She’s joined in the serial killer-focused crime thriller by Bruce Willis, Emilie Hirsch, and Lukas Haas.

As Fox explained on Wednesday, what was initially planned to be a short production ended up being extended for months due to the pandemic. In fact, the delays are said to have made Midnight in the Switchgrass the longest production of Fox’s career, with the Lionsgate production ultimately running one month longer than previous record-holder Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Catch the trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass, which sees Fox’s FBI agent punching MGK’s character within the first few seconds, up top. The Alan Horsnail-penned film hits select theaters and VOD services on July 23.

In August 2020, Fox starred in M.J. Bassett’s mercenary drama Rogue. Earlier that year, she appeared in the video for MGK’s Travis Barker and Mod Sun-assisted hit “Bloody Valentine.”

MGK, meanwhile, will soon be seen alongside Kevin Bacon in Andrew Baird’s One Way. Per a Variety report from last November, the film—which also stars Travis Fimmel—sees Bacon portraying the estranged father of MGK’s character. Also notable is that MGK’s character apparently begins the film on the run with a bunch of cash following a robbery that “goes wrong” in some way.