Matthew McConaughey has no time for anti-maskers.

The Academy Award winning actor and potential political candidate sat down for an interview with Carlos Watson, and not only elaborated on his potential political plans, but had a few choice words to share with those who believed masks to be suppressive or not helpful. “I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing,” McConaughey said. “I don’t really feel that takes away your identity and your freedom. There’s no data that says it’s not a good thing. No data that says it’s harmful.” He elaborated on his passion for masks, referring to them as a “short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom.” “We have got to make some sacrifices for larger rewards tomorrow,” McConaughey said.

The Texan also further teased a potential run for governor, but said he remains hesitant because he’s “not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are gonna be ripped off.”

“I’m interested in building something that can last, and I’m measuring what category that is. I don’t know if that’s politics,” he added.

With that said, McConaughey really seems to be eyeing a potential run. Politico reported that the actor was making calls to politicians in the hopes of drumming up support for a legitimate campaign. People also seem genuinely welcoming to the idea of a McConaughey governorship. In a recent poll conducted by the University of Texas, 45 percent of people who participated in the poll said they would vote for the Oscar winner.

Check out the full interview below: