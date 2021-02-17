It seems the fight over Larry King’s estate is about to get messy.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the legendary broadcaster’s seventh wife, Shawn King, is contesting his handwritten will that left her with nothing. The updated will was reportedly dated Oct. 17, 2019, just two months after Larry filed for divorce from Shawn. The widow claims the amended will does not replace the “formal” document that was written back in 2015, when she was named the sole trustee of the King Family Trust. She is seeking to replace Larry King Jr. as a special administrator of the $2 million estate, insisting she was in the best position to handle his assets.

“During the term of the marriage Shawn was actively involved in Larry’s career and businesses, was a partner in many of them, and continued in that role up to Larry’s death, and currently,” the widow’s attorney wrote in court filings obtained by Us Weekly. “Shawn is the one with the most knowledge of Larry’s businesses, assets and wishes.”

Shawn also claims she and Larry had attempted to reconcile their two-decade-plus marriage, as they attended counseling up until Larry’s “health conditions made that impractical.” She also said her husband “was generally nonresponsive and refused to participate in the divorce proceeding” before he died on Jan. 23 at the age of 87.

In the handwritten will, Larry stated he wanted Larry Jr, and his other four children Chaia, Andy, Chance, and Cannon to split his fortune equally; the latter two were the only children Larry and Shawn had together. Andy died in July of last year at 65; Chaia died the following month at 51.