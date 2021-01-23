Iconic broadcaster and media legend Larry King has died at the age of 87.

The network King co-founded, Ora Media, revealed on Saturday that he passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. His son, Chance, also confirmed King's death to the broadcaster's longtime employer, CNN.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," the statement reads. "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster."

No official cause of death has been revealed, but CNN reported earlier this month that King had been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. King has also battled several reoccurring health issues, including suffering multiple heart attacks, fighting lung cancer in 2017, and dealing with type 2 diabetes.

Larry King was the host of CNN's popular Larry King Live for over 25 years. This show served as a platform for King to interview world leaders, pop culture figures, and regular citizens. He conducted over 50,000 on-air interviews, winning Peabody awards and other accolades in the process. His iconic status has prompted fans and colleagues to eulogize him via social media.

King is preceded in death by his two eldest children, Andy King and Chaia King, who died of unrelated health causes in 2020. He's also father to Larry Jr., Chance, and Cannon.