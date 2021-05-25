Lamar Odom says he and his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian are no longer on speaking terms, but admits he misses her family “tremendously.”

The former NBA star made the comments during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, where he was pressed about the status of his and Khloé’s relationship.

“Where do you and my girl, Khloé, stand these days, Lamar?” host Andy Cohen asked. “Are you two in touch at all? She was such a presence there during some of your hardest times.”

“Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer,” Odom explained. “I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time people heal and (will) be able to forgive me.”

Although he suggested his relationship with Khloé is non-exisitent, Odom told Cohen that he still longs for the love he experienced during their marriage—and not just with Khloé, but her entire family.

“Of course, anyone’s always gonna miss love,” Odom said. “That’s genuine. You know, the personalities, just spending time with them, it was one of the best times in my adult life.”



Odom and Khloé got married in summer 2009, just a month after they first met. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star eventually filed for divorce in 2013, but halted the court proceedings after Odom experienced a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015 at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada. The reported drug binge caused Odom to suffer multiple strokes and placed him in a four-day coma. Khloé reportedly remained by his side as he clung to his life; however, she ultimately proceeded with divorce, which was finalized in 2016.

In a 2019 episode of KUWTK, Khloé told her sisters she, too, missed Odom, but wasn’t ready to rekindle a relationship.

“I, like, miss him, all the time,” she said, before revealing Odom had recently called her. “But not in a place that I want to get back with him. I just knew we were all going to talk again at some point. I’m just so happy.”