It seems the Kardashians' small-screen run has been extended.

According to Deadline, the family has inked a multi-year deal with The Walt Disney Company, and are set to create global content exclusively for Hulu. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian reportedly agreed to the deal along with their mom, Kris Jenner, and younger half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. It's unclear what kind of programming the family will bring to Hulu, but Deadline reports the streamer's highlight reel included a teaser of a Kardashian series, which is expected to premiere late next year.

The news comes months after the Kardashians confirmed their hit reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, would air its final episode in 2021.

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today," Kim wrote in her series finale announcement. "I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."