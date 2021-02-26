Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are centering their children amid their divorce proceedings.

After Kim filed for divorce from the rapper, a source told People that ‘Ye is trying to see North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm often. “Kanye has been spending time with all the kids,” the source said. “A nanny is around during the visits. Kim has not been around for the visits, at Kanye’s request.”

Another insider revealed that Kim was never planning to take their kids away from Kanye and that people closest to him have emboldened him to connect with the children. “Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants,” that particular source told the magazine. “She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She only requires that he is not going to damage them. She knows he loves them, and they love him. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants.”

“He knows he needs to be in contact with his kids. They need contact with their father,” the insider added. “He needs to show them how much he loves them.”

In the months before Kim decided to end their almost-seven-year marriage, the couple was reportedly trying to figure their relationship out for their children, but it didn’t seem to work. The reality star is seeking joint physical and legal custody of the four kids.

Since the news arrived, Kim has been posting a lot of photos of her family on social media, a move that arrives as reports indicate that what contributed to their breakup was Kim and Ye’s different “vision” on how to raise their kids. “They have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised,” a source told People. “What they want in life and for their kids doesn’t always match.” Kim has previously discussed how Kanye’s newfound religious beliefs resulted in huge changes in their parenting style and household, which she didn’t exactly agree with.