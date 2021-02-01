Kid Cudi has dabbled in acting, but the music icon seems ready to fully expand his horizons and he's leaning on another rapper to help him out.

This weekend, Cudi revealed he had a productive conversation with 50 Cent about creating a series together. "Had a call w 50 Cent last week about cookin up a show together. Big things happening!! Ill keep u posted," Cudder tweeted. "50 is one of my favorite emcees and hes also a really great guy w a good heart."

Cudi made his feature film debut in 2014's Need For Speed. Since then he's made appearances in movies like Entourage and Meadowland, and ventured into small screen work with shows such as Westworld, How to Make it in America, and HBO's new series We Are Who We Are. Along with being on camera, Cudi has ventured into executive producing films and shows.

50 Cent's television and acting resume speak for itself. Not only is Fif building a universe with his Power franchise at Starz, he's also working on solidifying his ABC show For Life. Because of his unprecedented success, it makes perfect sense for Kid Cudi to tap the rapper-turned-TV mogul to help create his upcoming project.