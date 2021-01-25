50 Cent might be rap's greatest villain, but he has a soft spot in his heart for girlfriend, Cuban Link. On Sunday, Cuban (born Jamira Haines) proved why Fif adores her by showing off the new gift she gave the mogul.

Cuban Link took to her Instagram Stories where she showed off the new gold pinky ring that she got her boyfriend.

"Gave him a little something just to see him smile," she wrote on the video. "Keep up the great work my love!"

The only thing 50 might love more than trolling people is the multiple brands and production projects he's creating. Since the rapper is no stranger to jewelry, Cuban tugged at his heartstrings by having this new piece commemorate 50 Cent's popular ABC show "For Life." ABC is encrusted in diamonds on the ring while the show's title is under the jewels in solid gold capital letters.

50 Cent didn't keep the gift to himself. After Cuban showed him opening the present, the rapper-turned-TV executive posted the ring on his own page.

"You know the vibes," 50 captioned the picture. "FORLIFE 🎥📺🚦Green light Gang"

"For Life" is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright, Jr. Nicholas Pinnock stars in the series which is executive produced by 50 Cent.