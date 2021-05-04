Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed in an interview with Rolling Stone that Benedict Cumberbatch signed on to appear as the Sorcerer Supreme in the season finale of WandaVision, but the plan was nixed.

“Some people might say, ‘Oh, it would’ve been so cool to see Dr. Strange,’” Feige said. “But it would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn’t want to do. We didn’t want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie — here’s the white guy, ‘Let me show you how power works.’”

Aside from Dr. Strange white mansplaining her powers, WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer reveals they tossed around the idea of having him appear in one of the show’s ads. There was also talk of incorporating a storyline that involved Strange and Wanda exchanging message.

Back in February, Elizabeth Olsen excitedly told TVLine that WandaVision was going to have a cameo on par with Luke Skywalker’s surprise appearance on the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Olsen didn’t say anything else, except admitting, “I’m really excited.” Paul Bettany further fanned the flames of speculation in an Esquire interview, saying, “Of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks, there is one character that has not been revealed.”

“It’s an actor that I’ve longed to work with all of my life,” Bettany continued. “We have some amazing scenes together and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary. It’s just fireworks on set. So, I’m really excited for people to see that stuff.” Of course, we later found out that he was talking about himself as White Vision.

Wanda will likely be seen next in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Monica Rambeau’s story will pick back up in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, the title which was unveiled earlier today.