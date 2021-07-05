After rumors began circulating that Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown reunited at a Space Jam event earlier this week, the actress set the record straight on Instagram.

“There was an event at Six Flags for Space Jam,” she wrote in a comment on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. “There were a ton of other people there. Next.”

Per The Shade Room, Brown left before Tran. And as Tran pointed out, they were far from the only celebrities in attendance. Don Cheadle, Chloe Bailey, Diplo, Zedd, and Tiffany Haddish were among those in attendance to celebrate the upcoming release of the LeBron James-starring Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Brown and Tran split up for good in 2014 after the arrival of Chris’ daughter Royalty, with Nia Guzman. Tran previously got a restraining order against Brown, which she discussed in an interview with Ebro back in 2017. “I’m always positive and I’m just focused, more than ever right now, on work,” she said at the time. “That’s just the goal for me. There’s no drama or anything like that. I do have the [restraining order] in place. We live our own lives and that’s how we move.” She explained that she filed the restraining order for her safety. “It just got to a point where it’s just like, I can’t. Just to make sure. And I live in L.A. I’m from L.A. So I move around how I wanna move, you know what I’m saying? So that’s what I felt that I needed,” she said.

Tran and NFL star Victor Cruz had recently started dating in 2017, before the pair announced their split earlier this year.