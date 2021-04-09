In a The Hollywood Reporter profile from earlier this week, Justice League director Joss Whedon allegedly threatened to harm Gal Gadot’s career after she expressed “multiple concerns” during reshoots about his portrayal of her character Wonder Woman.

THR cites a “knowledgeable source” who claims Gadot spoke with Whedon about his version of Wonder Woman “being more aggressive” than she was in the Patty Jenkins-directed film that came out five months prior to Justice League’s theatrical release. Gadot reportedly wanted to “make the character flow from one movie to the next,” but this disagreement set the tone for what sources call the biggest clash when Gal was forced by Whedon to say lines she didn’t like.

It was around this time that Whedon allegedly threatened Gadot’s career and denigrated Jenkins. “Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal,” a witness on set said. “He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

In a statement to THR, Gadot said, “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.” Her statement echoes similar remarks made in a December interview with the Los Angeles Times while promoting WW84. “I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened,” she said. “I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

Gadot references the experiences of her Justice League co-star Ray Fisher, who has been outspoken about Whedon’s “unprofessional” behavior. Warner Bros. launched an investigation into Whedon’s alleged misconduct, but Fisher took issue with how it was being handled, accusing DC Films head Walter Hamada of undermining the process. Fisher has vowed to never work on another DC project as long as Hamada is in charge.

In the same THR profile, a source alleges DC Films co-founder Geoff Johns, who was overseeing the Syfy series Krypton, was opposed to considering Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page for the role of Superman’s grandfather, despite auditioning for the part, because he thought Superman couldn’t have a Black grandfather.