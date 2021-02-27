Jonah Hill’s evolution as a creator has been coupled with his personal growth. This was on display when he fired back at tabloids for subtle body shaming him.

On Friday, the actor and director took to Instagram where he posted a headline from the Daily Mail. The headline reads: “Jonah Hill slips into his black wetsuit for surf day in Malibu… before showing off his tattoos while going shirtless to towel himself off” and was paired with an unflattering picture of Hill.

Although he would have a right to be angry at the publication, Hill sent a message in his post’s caption to show off his unshakable confidence.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” Hill began. “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope.”

“I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post,’” he continued. “It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love. Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;)”

Jonah Hill has struggled with his weight and image in the past. During a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres in 2018, he explained how he had to get over constant ridicule to be able to lose weight and be comfortable with himself.

“I spent most of my young adult life listening to people say I was fat, gross, and unattractive,” he said. “And it’s only in the last four years writing and directing my movie, Mid90s, that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head.”

Now, evident from his Instagram post, Hill is secure in his own self and won’t let headlines or photos bring him down.