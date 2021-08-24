Jonah Hill, who will later this year be seen in Adam McKay’s star-stacked apocalyptic comedy Don’t Look Up, is in an inspiringly good place these days. And in a new interview, the repeatedly proven multi-hyphenate goes deep on what’s gotten him there.

Speaking with McKay for a special GQ Style cover story, complete with photos by Ed Templeton and styling from George Cortina, Hill made multiple mentions of therapist Phil Stutz. As Hill explained, he first began seeing Stutz—who is also now part of an upcoming documentary directed by the Mid90s auteur—a few years back thanks to a suggestion from his Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot collaborator Joaquin Phoenix.

“[Stutz] invented a set of visualization techniques that greatly changed my life,” Hill said. “Netflix let me make a doc on therapy and Phil’s teachings, and then it became about Phil’s life, and then it became about how insane it is that I am making a movie about my therapist, and now it’s become…I don’t want to give too much away, but it’s become very collapsed on itself. The person that I vent to while I’m making a film, I now can’t vent to, because the film is about him, and I can’t let him know it maybe isn’t going to work.”

Zooming out a bit, Hill and McKay went deep on the sustaining myth—particularly in the U.S.—that artists must be entrenched in misery in order to function at their highest level. Both adamantly dispute this, with Hill using the opportunity to reveal the first thing he learned from his therapist. Hill even goes further, stating he’s never seen misery equate to “better art” for anyone he knows.