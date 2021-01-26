JoJo Siwa's house was swatted following her recent widely celebrated coming out message.

Appearing in a video with videographer Nate Javier, Siwa said she was at the home when they suddenly heard police outside demanding that they exit with their hands.

"So basically, there’s this thing called swatting," she said in the video, seen below. "Our house got swatted … Basically what happened is we were at our house and all of a sudden, there was a whole bunch of police that were telling us to come outside the house and we didn't know why. And then, basically, we went outside with our hands up."

From there, Siwa said they were informed that someone "had called and made a claim" about the house.

"And then, all of a sudden, paparazzi came from around the corner," she added, seemingly theorizing that it may have actually been the paparazzi who made the call in an effort to get photos.

According to Insider, the incident happened on Saturday. A Los Angeles Police Department rep confirmed in the report that officers had responded to what is believed to be the same area seen in footage of the swatting incident, ultimately determining there was "no evidence of trouble."

In a video shared to her official Instagram account over the weekend, Siwa thanked fans for their enthusiastic support in recent days, stating she's "never been this happy before" and expressing hope that others can be inspired to do the same.

"Now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy … It's just, it's awesome and I'm just so happy and it's just so amazing," she said in the 14-minute clip. "I want people to know that there is so much love in the world. There's so, so, so much love. And it is so incredible and so amazing. It's wonderful. I have felt so much love and I have felt so much happiness surrounding me and it’s unreal. But literally there’s people who are so supportive and so accepting and so loving."

Annoyingly, a small number of hate-filled people have used Siwa's recent posts to share comments like "My daughter will never watch you again." Siwa responded to one of them, offering a simple "Okay!" in her reply.