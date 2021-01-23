JoJo Siwa has received a wave of support after making a big statement on social media.

On Friday afternoon, the YouTube personality and Dance Moms alum took to Twitter to show off a newly gifted T-shirt that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." The 17-year-old captioned the photo with "Thanks for the shirt cousin," which seemingly confirmed speculation that Siwa is a member of the LGBTQ community.

Siwa had hinted at her sexual orientation in a series of social media posts earlier this week. On Wednesday, she shared a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to Lady Gaga's LGBTQ anthem, "Born This Way." Fans theorized Siwa was sending a message, as she specifically played the lines, "No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgender life/I'm on the right track, baby I was born to survive."

Shortly after, the teen star appeared in one of Kent Boyd's TikTok videos that was reportedly filmed at Pride House LA, a house dedicated to LGBTQ TikTok creators. The video showed Siwa with a group of queer influencers as they all sang Paramore's "Now You're One of Us."

It's worth noting that Siwa hasn't publicly confirmed her sexual orientation, but her recent social media activity is leading fans and fellow celebrities to believe she has come out as gay. Lil Nas X, Perez Hilton, and Ellen DeGeneres were among those who showed their support for Siwa. Check out some of the reactions below.