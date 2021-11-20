Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s tumultuous marriage and divorce will be showcased in an upcoming two-part documentary by Discovery+.

Deadline reports Johnny vs. Amber will tell the story of the couple’s demise from both perspectives, featuring interviews with lawyers on both sides along with people close to the pair and extensive archive and audio footage.

“Johnny’s film will portray that he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image,” Discovery+ said in a press release. “While Amber’s film explores how she married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fueled monster.”

Nick Hornby, Co-CEO at Optomen, the company producing the documentary, added, “Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence.”

The news comes months after Johnny Depp was denied appeal in his libel case against the publisher of tabloid The Sun. Depp took action against News Group Newspapers after the tabloid called him a “wife beater” when reporting on allegations of domestic abuse. The allegations were leveled at him by his then-wife, Heard. A judge ruled that labeling him a “wife beater” was fair because the accusation was “substantially true.” Depp will focus on his defamation trial in the U.S. against Heard next year.

