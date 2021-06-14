Jimmy Fallon doesn’t want any smoke from No Frills.

The late night comedian hilariously attempted to roast the iconic Canadian grocery chain on The Tonight Show, and No Frills has responded in the best way possible: a diss track calling Fallon out.

No Frills generated some online buzz by releasing an album titled Haulin’ State of Mind back in September featuring 13 tracks. Fallon recently took aim at the lead single, “Bananas,” on his segment “Jimmy’s Do Not Play List,” joking about how there were “no frills on that album cover” and laughing at the quirky lyrics in the song. However, the tables quickly turned when the Internet pointed out that No Frills was not a real band, but a supermarket company.

As Fallon got dragged for thinking the discount grocer was an actual music group, No Frills got in on the fun by dropping a “Bananas – The Remix” diss track that opened with lyrics: “Jimmy and Steve, glad you had a laugh, but we’re a grocery store that just happens to make tracks.”

Although No Frills likely won’t be taking home any Grammys anytime soon for their record, we’ll be waiting to see if Fallon responds to the mic drop.