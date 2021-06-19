Netflix apparently has chosen not to proceed with another season of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, Deadline reports.

The father-daughter comedy series, which starred and was executive produced by Jamie Foxx, was inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his own daughter, Corinne Foxx. Corinne herself was also a producer on the show alongside Alex Avant.

Created alongside sitcom legend Jim Patterson–who stepped away as the showrunner before the show went into production–Foxx himself was apparently involved in the decision to end the series. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! debuted its eight-episode first season back in April and the duo since then have two new films in the works titled They Cloned Tyrone and Day Shift.

With that said, Foxx has been incredibly busy recently. He is currently signed on to play Mike Tyson in a limited biographical series about the legendary boxer. Tyson has yet to land a streaming service or TV network but will be produced by Martin Scorsese. Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua is also signed on to direct.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” said Tyson in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Apparently, Foxx has been wanting to portray Tyson in a biopic for years. Last summer, he showed off his new physique for the series on an Instagram Live interview and laid out his training regiment required to portray the legendary boxer.