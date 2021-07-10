Hilaria Baldwin opened up in an Instagram post about seeing herself as “multi” and believing that culture can be “fluid,” just seven months after being under fire over questions of her heritage and relationship with Spain.

Last December, the 37-year-old mom faced accusations of misrepresenting her heritage, with many claiming that she falsely insisted she had Spanish roots and forced an accent. Hilaria, who was born in the U.S., then apologized for not being “more clear” regarding her identity.

In a new post, the wife of Alec Baldwin explained that she saw some family for the first time since lockdown and discussed culture with them.

“We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi & very valid. We discussed belonging & how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong,” she wrote. “When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong. You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that. You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you. You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts.”

Without mention of her 2020 controversy, Hilaria eventually wrote in the lengthy post that “we all get to curate our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, present ourselves” and added that “we are all unique-our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID.”