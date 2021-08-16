The unique comfort of canceled plans, mid-pandemic or otherwise, remains hard to top. Just ask Curb Your Enthusiasm maestro Larry David, who was among those affected by Barack Obama’s decision to “significantly scale back” his 60th birthday celebration earlier this month.

As you may recall, Obama was reported to have made the decision to slightly downsize the Martha’s Vineyard celebration due to Delta variant concerns, though safety precautions—i.e. the requirement of negative COVID-19 tests—were in place. Eventually, this resulted in would-be guest Larry David, among others, being uninvited from the party.

And while fans were quick to imagine how David might have reacted to such news, even going so far as to predict how such a thing might play out as part of a theoretical Curb plot line, we now know exactly how David actually reacted to the rescinded invitation.

Maureen Dowd, writing for the New York Times over the weekend, noted that “only one person” (LD!) was “thrilled” to have been effectively “disinvited” from the gathering. Per Dowd’s column, David assumed he was going to be asked to perform when he first received a call from Obama’s assistant. This assumption prompted a “tailspin” for the writer and comedian, all of which built up to a moment of great relief when he soon learned the guest list had been amended.

“I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant,” David said, per the Times. “When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved, I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane. Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink, and finished my crossword puzzle.”

As for the immediate future of Curb, David’s co-star Jeff Garlin predicted earlier this month that the upcoming Season 11 could be the series’ next-to-last entry.