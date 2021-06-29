Jeff Garlin, a star on HBO’s iconic comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm, said during a recent podcast visit that he believes the show’s creator and lead Larry David may not have much energy left to keep the series going as he gets older.

“We could maybe do one more, maybe,” Garlin said. “You know, Larry is in his 70s. Don’t get me wrong, he’s in good shape.”

Garlin made these comments while on the Tim Dillon Show, and noted that David is Curb’s backbone but that he’s also turning 74 years old this week.

“It rips me apart,” Garlin added of working on the series. “And the equivalent happens to Larry, ’cause he’s in every scene, working every day, having to be there at 6:30 in the morning. I don’t know if physically he can do more than, let’s say, another season. I think he could do another, I don’t know if he has two in him.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm began airing in 2000 and since has had 10 hilarious seasons. Larry David is the centerpiece, with his dry humor carrying the majority of the episodes.

If David hangs it up, Curb Your Enthusiasm will effectively be over, but Uproxx did point out that Garlin said something similar to this in an interview in 2011. At that point, he said there was a “51 percent chance” at there being more seasons of Curb, and the show went on to have three more seasons after that.