In the days leading up to Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration at Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, a spokesperson for the former President confirmed that the number of guests was going to be significantly scaled back due to the rise of the Delta variant throughout the country.

The once reported 475-person guest list was downsized to include “only family and close friends,” and as the New York Times reports, Larry David was one of the more notable names who was uninvited, a development which could possibly serve as the inspiration for a future episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

If it makes David feel any better, late night legends David Letterman and Conan O’Brien, as well as David Axelrod, and a number of former White House aides were also removed from Obama’s guest list. The same can’t be said for Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who were among the many boldface names that ultimately did attend.

As for David, AT&T chief Jon Stankey revealed last month that Season 11 of Curb was expected to premiere by the end of the year, but series star Jeff Garlin said in a recent interview on the Tim Dillon Show podcast that he wasn’t sure how much the 74-year-old comedian has left in the tank. “We could maybe do one more, maybe,” Garlin said. “You know, Larry is in his 70s. Don’t get me wrong, he’s in good shape.”

Upon discovering the news of Obama uninviting David, people collectively couldn’t agree more that this had all the makings of peak Curb material.

