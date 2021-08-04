Due to COVID-19 variant concerns, it’ll now just be “family and close friends” at former POTUS Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash.

Early Wednesday, a spokesperson for the A Promised Land author confirmed the change, which comes after some had taken to criticizing the gathering amid bad Delta variant numbers.

“This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and covid safeguards in place,” Hanna Hankins, a spokesperson for Obama, said in a statement to the Washington Post. “Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends. President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.”

While the former two-term POTUS turns 60 on Wednesday, the event at Martha’s Vineyard was set for Saturday. Earlier this week, the New York Post claimed that hundreds of guests were set to attend the event, which was reportedly set to be staffed by another 200 people. Among those alleged to have been on the guest list were Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, and George Clooney. Per earlier reports, attendees were required to prove a negative COVID-19 test.

While some conservatives had used word of the event to further their criticisms of Obama, those who stood up in defense of the birthday bash plans noted that precautions were being taken, not to mention the fact that the event had initially been planned back when the variant landscape looked less alarming.

“Guys...buy a map. Martha’s Vineyard is an island. It’s not close to Provincetown,” Tommy Vietor, who previously served as an Obama spokesperson, said earlier this week. Provincetown, of course, has been in headlines as of late thanks to an outbreak in the region.

All that to say, get a vaccine if you haven’t already done so.